A most impressive 5-bedroom family home on 7.4 acres including stud farm facilities.

Clongall Lodge Stud

Edenderry

Co. Meath

R45 FH70

Asking Price: POA

This impressive 5-bedroom family home includes stud farm facilities set in a cul-de-sac, giving it a private and peaceful location in the heart of the midlands. Some of the many features of the property include access through cast iron electric gates and tarmacadam driveway; the property exterior walls are finished with an impressive low maintenance Bradstone finish.

This spacious property with high-quality interior arrangements benefits from an impressive B3 energy rating. This fine family home boasts many features for a growing family looking to enjoy all the benefits of modern-day living.

The equine facilities have the benefits of a separate entrance from the residential property to access the stables, American-style barn, turn-out paddock, lunging ring, and circular furlong sand gallop, all on 7.4 acres of good agricultural land.

Clongall Lodge Stud have excellent operational equine training facilities for the pre-training and training of thoroughbred horses, having operated successfully over many years, impressively producing winners on the Flat and National Hunt racing.

Location:

Clongall Lodge Stud is ideally located in the heart of the midlands, just outside the village of Castlejordan, c. 8.3 km from the town of Edenderry, c. 27 Km Mullingar Town, c. 36 km from the Curragh Racecourse, c. 60 mins from Dublin City and Dublin Airport.

Features:

Oil central heating.

Solid oak kitchen.

Solid fuel stove.

Stanley oil cooker.

B3 energy rating.

2157 sq. ft/202 sq. m

Garage with roller door & side entrance.

Mature gardens & lawns with play area.

American-style barn (4000 sq. Ft.).

Circular sand gallop (furlong).

6 x Separate stables.

Lunging ring.

Turn out paddock.

Built on 7.4 acres of good agricultural land with ample road frontage.

For more information contact Mark Lawless Auctioneers on 046 9750777 or info@marklawless.ie.