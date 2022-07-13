Aidan Keena is first Mullingar man to score in European football

By Paul O’Donovan

Mullingar man Aidan Keena created a bit of history last Thursday when he became the first Mullingar man to score a goal in European football.

Keena, who is leading scorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division, scored the equaliser for Sligo Rovers in their Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round game away to Welsh League side Bala Town.

Keena, equalised in the 26th minute after Lassana Mendes had given the Welsh side the lead in the sixth minute, but Max Mata struck in the 49th minute to give Sligo a valuable 2-1 win away.