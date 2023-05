Last year there were 484 new marriages registered in Westmeath, according to new data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Less that half of these marriages, 185, were Roman Catholic ceremonies which were the most common ceremony in 2022.

A further 87 local couples tied the knot through a Spiritualist Union of Ireland ceremony, the second most popular choice. This form of ceremony is tailored towards those who are spiritual but not necessarily religious.