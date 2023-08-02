Ambitious rail project would turn Mullingar into major transport hub

Mullingar would become a major transport hub for the island of Ireland, under an ambitious plan for Ireland’s rail network, which was launched last week.

Jointly published by the Irish Department of Transport and the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, the All-Island Strategic Rail Review has claimed that if its recommendations are implemented in full “it could transform the rail system in the coming decades with electrification, faster speeds and greatly improved frequency, opening a number of new routes particularly across the West and North of the island, and widening accessibility and connectivity across the island”.