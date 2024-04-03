Amid local school enrolment “crisis”, calls made for Secondary Gaelscoil

By Diarmuid Sherry

Sinn Fein TD, Sorca Clarke has criticised the government’s lack of planning in what she called Westmeath’s “secondary school enrolment crisis,” despite Fianna Fail’s Robert Troy TD saying that current investment in local schools will “ease pressure” on families. Deputy Clarke’s criticism comes following a recent report by The Irish Times, which published a school capacity survey which found that every school in Mullingar or the east Westmeath area, apart from one, was oversubscribed.

The only secondary school that wasn’t oversubscribed was St. Joseph’s Secondary School in Rochfortbridge, which was categorised as ‘fully subscribed.’ It was also found that three quarters of parents were unable to secure places at oversubscribed secondary schools.

The school enrolment issue is something that national politicians, local councillors and school principals all consider alarming.

Westmeath students deserve better

Deputy Clarke said: “Families and students in Westmeath deserve better.

“Shortages of school places in this area are a result of poor planning and delays in providing school buildings by government.

“They are also a direct failure of a broken modelling system, that focuses on capacity in existing schools, while failing to take demographic changes or decades of long under-resourcing of schools into account.

“Students are being forced to travel far and wide to find an available school.

“Some are being left with no other option but to get home tutoring as a result of enrolment pressure.

“Many parents and their children, who in some cases live within metres of their school, are not able to secure a school place for the next school year.

“Oversubscription of schools naturally equates to increased class sizes and we all know the detrimental impacts large class sizes can have on a child’s education, particularly those with special educational needs.

“Government must address this crisis immediately. Every child should have a school place come September.

“We are very lucky with the level of investment taking place.”

Fianna Fail TD, Robert Troy said that the growing investment in local schools will help ease pressure on families. He also called for a change of legislation to stop parents holding onto school places they don’t intend to use.

Deputy Troy said: “What needs to happen straight away is that the Minister needs to bring in a new policy whereby people can not enrol in multiple schools and hold onto places and don’t throw up the places until the start of the school year.

“There is no formal process whereby, like there is in the Central Applications Office (CAO) where there is a defined policy of time to make your choice.

“We are aware that the populations increased in that part of Westmeath and as a consequence of that, we have seen a new school for St Finnian’s which will increase the capacity by over 300 when it is constructed.

“We have had discussions with the board of management and the principal in St Mary’s CBS. They are coming for a new extension which will increase their capacity.

“In Rochfortbridge, a school has recently been approved for an extension and in Columba College, Killucan, they have too, been approved for an extension. There is an awful lot of developments and work ongoing. Some has started and some is in the pipeline.

“It is important that we ensure this investment that has been approved happens at pace so people have the place at the school of choice if needs be.

“If you are going to add additional capacity, that will of course ease the pressure. We are very fortunate across Mullingar that we have high quality schools and teaching staff. That is a very positive situation in Mullingar and east Westmeath and we are also very lucky with the level of investment taking place.”

25% increase in five years

Seamus Mohan, Principal of Mullingar Community College, said his student numbers has increased by around 25% in his five years in the job which he described as a “big crisis.”

Mr Mohan said: “At the moment, we are oversubscribed in every year apart from sixth year so we are operating with this in every single year group.

“The influx of people into Mullingar has been very pronounced over the last two or three years. Lots of houses being built which is great to see but obviously that brings school-going children and they are looking for school places and they are finding that difficult in Mullingar.

“For our incoming first-year cohort, we only have a few places left but i would expect they will be gone in the next few weeks.”

When asked if he thought the new campus in Kilbeggan, Mercy Secondary School, would ease the local enrolment crisis and what could be done to solve the issue, Mr Mohan was doubtful. He said: “I don’t know how much an impact the new school in Kilbeggan will have in Mullingar because they are a different catchment area. I would not know if that would help this town. I am not sure if there are as many kids going from Mullingar to Kilbeggan

“We would have contact with local people and with the Longford Westmeath Education Training Board and they would be supporting us with applications and facilities.

“We need huge input from the local community and management bodies to make sure we are doing whatever we can to solve the crisis.”

secondary Gaelscoil

Westmeath County Councillors also noted Mullingar’s population increase as a factor, of which Cllr Glynn called for the Minister for Education to begin developments for a Secondary Gaelscoil in Mullingar.

Cllr Dollard said school enrolment issues were because of a “big increase in population in the Mullingar area.”

He said: “The various government departments fail to take cognisance of census figures and the manifestations associated with the rise in population.

“The county and local area plans brought forward by the Local Authority provide an opportunity for government departments to make a submission and plan ahead taking cognisance of projected population increases and the services that will be required.”

Fianna Fail’s Cllr Glynn said: “I only raised this in the form of a motion in recent months.

“The welcome development in house building in Mullingar has increased considerably but unfortunately an increase in additional services to take account of the local population increases has yet to be considered. These services include school places and I have consistently stated that Secondary School places would come under pressure and in my recent motion

“I asked the Council to write to Minister Foley to start the process of the provision of an additional secondary school and given the fact we have two excellent Gaelscoils in Mullingar, a secondary Gaelscoil, I am sure, would be welcomed by all.”