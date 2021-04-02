Ann Marie Guinan is commitment to camogie in the Faithful County

By Randal Scally

As a member of the Offaly senior panel since 2012 and an award-winning county PRO, Ann Marie Guinan’s commitment to camogie in the Faithful County is without question.

The Drumcullen clubwoman has packed an awful lot into her 25 years and is looking forward to another season of club and county action when the current Government restrictions are lifted. Ann Marie has a huge passion for camogie which is reflected in the countless hours she has given to the sport in both a playing and administrative capacity. Her interest in camogie stems from growing up only a puck of a ball from the pitch in Rath.

“The pitch was my playground as a child and still is,” she smiles.

“I have a bird’s eye view of everything that goes on there from my bedroom window. I grew up with a hurl, rather than a mobile phone which came along a few years later, in my hand. I’ve always loved hurling and camogie. My father John played in goal for the Drumcullen juniors and still does the weekly lotto, but they say I got my hurling from my grandaunt, Bridie Quegan.

“I played hurling with the boys up until the age of 12 going on 13 when the great Mick Spain asked me to play for the Drumcullen senior camogie team. In my first year with the seniors, which was 2008, we lost to Shinrone, but then won three county championships in-a-row at the expense of Tullamore, Birr and Shinrone. We haven’t won one since, but still top the roll of honour with 14 senior championships.”