Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Subscribe
LOG IN

Armagh’s second half surge overcomes Westmeath’s brave effort

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
Four points by Armagh in the first six minutes of the second half were the crucial scores as Armagh overcame Westmeath by five points in this All-Ireland Senior Football Championship match played at the Box-It Athletic grounds, Armagh on Saturday evening last, 25 May.

Westmeath did very well in that first half, and perhaps were a little fortunate to go in trailing by just a point at the break, 0-6 to 0-7. However, Kieran McGeeney’s side came out with a rapid burst of points early in the second half, leaving Dessie Dolan’s team with a steep hill to climb. Climb it they did though, but ultimately it was proved too difficult for the men in maroon as home side won this round 1 game.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Westmeath’s young guns Downed in Raharney rain
Next article
Mullingar Hiking Club members reach Mount Everest summit

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers