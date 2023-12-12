Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Artwork of Mullingar child to feature on iconic calendar

By Topic.ie

A prizewinning artwork by 8-year-old Westmeath student Nicholas Glynn, from All Saints’ National School, Mullingar, has been chosen to illustrate the 2024 Texaco Children’s Art Competition Calendar just published.

One of 13 artworks selected to illustrate the publication, his piece, entitled ‘A Misty Day (Venice)’, will appear during the month of April and will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during the coming year.

COMMENDED

Winning a Special Merit Award in this year’s 69th competition, Nicholas’ artwork was one commended by the adjudication panel as an ‘imaginative work that displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.  A keen artist, Nicholas is no stranger to the Texaco Art Competition, having won a Special Merit Award in 2022.

