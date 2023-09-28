At home in Multyfarnham with ample space amidst nature

Fulmort, Multyfarnham, N91AY64

Four Bedroom, One Bathroom Bungalow with Workshop

Price Region: €245,000.

Multyfarnham and its surrounding areas in the lap of nature is the location for this four bedroomed, one bathroom family home that has just come to the market via King Auctioneers, Mullingar.

This spacious bungalow, which features oil fired central heating throughout, has a large external workshop, ample parking space and a three Bay Lean To with electricity, is a bargain, especially as the property comes with a C2 energy rating. You will most definitely feel right at home in this location, which features an entrance hall with a tiled floor; a lounge with timber flooring and open fireplace; a kitchen with fitted units and a Hamco stove with a back boiler; and four spacious double bedrooms with timber floors and a fully tiled family bathroom with a w.c., wash hand basin, bath and wet shower.

The external shed offering additional storage space has scope to be whatever you wish. With a vast amount of parking space available, this property would make a perfect small farmhouse in a perfect location. You’re just a few minutes

drive from the N4, from Ballinalack (where you can pick up regular bus services to and from the capital and the airport) and from shops and other amenities in the area. Multyfarnham is also just a few minutes drive, and has all the amenities you require; schools, shops, restaurants, church, sports grounds and much more.

Viewing of this home in Fulmort, Multyfarnham is highly recommended. Click here, for further details and pictures.

Contact King Auctioneers in Mullingar today, on 044 934 2707, to book your viewing slot.