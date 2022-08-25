Autumn Wedding Guide

Autumn weddings immediately bring thoughts of sunflowers, falling golden leaves, pumpkins, wheat stalks, hay bales, and hues of yellow and orange as a decorate theme for weddings but, of course, the day is yours so you can decorate your wedding venue whatever way you wish.

Autumn is a great time for a wedding though and there are a number of plus points to keep in mind, a few of which are – most of your close friends and family will be available in Autumn whereas in Summer many guests are on holidays, wedding venues are never as expensive in Autumn as in peak Summer seasons and nature is at it’s best in Autumn, offering spectacular colours for decoration and backdrops for photographs.

The advertisers in this feature are all on standby to assist, whatever theme you chose and many of these award winning businesses will be happy to facilitate you and do what they do best – making every second of your wedding day memorable.

Dress for the Occassion with Dermot Hall Menswear, Edenderry Suit Hire

There are many reasons that Dermot Hall Menswear is in business for almost fifty years; style, service, quality clothing and super staff are just a few of the reasons.

Dermot Hall Menswear, Edenderry Suit Hire, located at 8, O’Connell Square in Edenderry are proud men’s and boy’s outfitters and offer suit hire, school wear, sportswear, footwear, as well as club and corporate embroidery services.

The fantastic staff at Dermot Hall Menswear, Edenderry Suit Hire are delighted to be part of your special day and are happy to help you pick that special suit for your autumn wedding. Their competitive suit hire facility means you don’t need to worry about spending a fortune to look the part. Dermot Hall Menswear, Edenderry Suit Hire will be the only place you need to visit to look sharp and stylish.

Drop in anytime, from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday-Saturday for professional advice on Wedding Suits or Suit hire or give Dermot Hall Menswear, Edenderry Suit Hire a call today on 087 120 1076.

Something Old-Something New at The Annebrook House Hotel

The Annebrook House Hotel offers couples “something old and something new” on their special day, with the spectacular fusion of 17th century heritage with ultimate modern styling.

Renowned for their award winning weddings, the four star, family owned Annebrook House Hotel offers a very personalised service, from the initial booking stage all the way through to your dream day. Whether it’s a grand affair, or an intimate reception, the Wedding Team at The Annebrook House Hotel are always delighted to help make your dream wedding day a reality. They pride themselves in offering high quality food with top-class service and believe these are the main ingredients of any good wedding.

Keeping up to date with key current trends is what keeps every good wedding venue on their toes and the Annebrook carries out all functions of your special day seamlessly so you can enjoy your day and have peace of mind knowing everything is being taken care of professionally.

Contact the Wedding professionals today at the Annebrook House Hotel on 044 935 3300 or by email on events@annebrook.ie .

What to Wear to Autumn Weddings

We should always remember we are in Ireland and the weather is very unpredictable, so it’s good to always be prepared, regardless what the weather forecast for the day is. The last thing you want is to be under, or over-dressed for a wedding. We hope these tips will help you chose your outfit whether you are a member of the bridal party or a guest.

For the Bride / Groom

The bride and groom are at liberty to wear whatever they wish on their special day, but as it will be a very long day for both, comfort would be the first thing that comes to mind when choosing your wedding outfit. You’ll look radiant no matter what you wear but focusing on a dress / suit that you feel at ease in is most important, as most of your day will be spent walking – up the aisle, down the aisle, photograph sessions, talking with guests, dancing!

Autumn Flowers

Your floral bouquet is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the autumn season and you may wish to consider sunflowers and autumnal foliage in your bouquet. If you’d like to preserve your bouquet for the future, a good idea is to preserve the full bouquet or parts of the bouquet in silica gel or resin. Maybe make resin coasters with the larger flowers and small resin bathroom items (soap dishes, etc) with the leaves and smaller flowers.

Perfect photographs in perfect light

Autumn is most photographers favourite time to take wedding photographs as the light is usually soft and nature’s natural landscapes provides a perfect backdrop for any photographs. The Golden Hour, a period just before sunset when natural light is at its softest and most golden is the ideal time for taking photographs. Consider this timing in your planning for your wedding day photographs.

Dressing for Autumn – for Guests

For the ladies, it’s hard to beat a classic dress for a wedding, although of late, there are some elegant trouser suits in fashion that would be perfect for a guests to wear for an Autumn wedding. An outfit with full or three quarter length sleeves will ensure you stay warm all day and evening and this can be accompanied by a nice shawl for later in the evening if you plan to sit outdoors.

Rich jewel tones such as fuchsia, sapphire, or emerald always stand out in Autumn. Alternatively, take inspiration from the changing colour of the trees and opt for autumnal orange, mustard yellow, or deep maroon colours. For a more muted look, charcoal or caramel work well and are also suitable as Winter colours.

For males, suits are the best option as you have layers which are perfect for the different stages of a wedding; keeping your jacket on when you’re standing around for photos and taking it off during the meal and when you’re dancing.

Gifts

Gone are the days of buying toasters and kettles as wedding gifts as most couples these days are very happy to receive money as a gift. While the amount may vary according to whatever you are able to afford, the standard going rate per person these-days is between €100 and €200. Similarly if you opt to gift a present, a gift to the value of €100 – €200 per person is acceptable. It is usual practice to ensure you get a gift receipt and add this in with your gift/ card so that the couple can change the present if they wish for either cash or an alternative gift for the same value.

Safe gift ideas are gift vouchers, for either hotel breaks or department stores as this enables the bride and groom to use the gift voucher whenever they want to buy, whatever they want.

Autumn Flowers

Your floral bouquet is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the autumn season and you may wish to consider sunflowers and autumnal foliage in the bouquet. If you’d like to preserve your bouquet for the future, a good idea is to preserve the full bouquet or parts of the bouquet in silica gel or resin. Maybe make resin coasters with the larger flowers and small resin bathroom items (soap dishes, etc) with the leaves and smaller flowers.

A Day to Remember … at The Greville Arms Hotel Mullingar

Guests are always delighted to know that the reception of a wedding they are invited to, will take place in The Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar as they know the location, great parking facilities, top quality food and ambience is the makings of a great day of celebration.

Situated in Mullingar town centre, the Greville Arms Hotel has hosted thousands of wedding

receptions since its establishment in 1884.

With its grand ballroom and rooftop garden, the hotel offers all couples-to-be and newlyweds the perfect venue and package for their special day. The hotel’s on-site wedding coordinator will look after all things big and small on your wedding day, from colour schemes to dinner menus.

Wedding packages at the hotel include a red carpet welcome by the hotel wedding co-ordinator, as well as champagne for the bridal party, on arrival.

The exclusive ‘one wedding per day at the Greville Arms” offers peace of mind for the Bridal party, and the extensive car park at the rear of the Greville Arms is a bonus for all guests.

The Greville Arms hotel also provides a complimentary bar extension until 1.30am for weddings and overnight accommodation in the bridal suite, with special overnight accommodation rates for guests at your wedding.

Contact the Greville Arms Wedding Team today on 044 934 8563 to discuss your Autumn Wedding plans, and be sure it will be a day to remember … at The Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar.

A Wedding With Character At New Forest Estate

Celebrating your wedding day at New Forest Estate means that the majority of planning for your special day is taken care of, all in one location.

This wonderful wedding venue offers history, character and privacy in the heart of the beautiful 300 acre New Forest Estate with the New Forest House dating back to the 12th century. Whether you are planning an intimate wedding in New Forest House itself, or a larger marquee wedding on the front lawn, which caters for over 250 guests, the class and style afforded to the bridal party and guests will be remembered for years to come.

The Wedding and Events Managers at New Forest Estate will be delighted to work with you to make sure your special day is a dream come true.

Great food, beautiful photography locations, attention to detail and atmospheric accommodation in the Courtyard Lodges are all things that will make your day unforgettable in New Forest Lodge.

Contact New Forest Lodge today on 044 922 1100 to arrange a viewing for your special autumn wedding, or email them on : info@newforest.ie .

Ollie Gallagher Provides Memories To Cherish

Videographer Ollie Gallagher has a wealth of experience in capturing weddings on video and knows exactly how to tailor each wedding video so that the happy couple and their guests have memories to cherish for the future.

Ollie’s trusted service and attention to detail means he will capture precious moments of your special day that you didn’t know existed and you won’t be disappointed when you replay those special moments.

Ollie is a whizz at adding Hollywood motion to your videos, if that’s what you want.

Based in Mullingar and serving the Midlands, Ollie is available for wedding videos as well as parties, sporting events, musicals and whatever other special moments you want captured on video. To book Ollie for your big day call 087 2054688.