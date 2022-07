The sun made a grand appearance on Sunday, July 10 in the Showgrounds in Cullion and attracted a large crowd to the annual Mullingar Agricultural Show, which has returned better than ever after the three year Covid gap.

Speaking to Topic at the end of what was a very busy day and month for the Show committee, Chairman Joe Henson and Vice-Chairman Christopher Dolan were delighted with the turnout and exclaimed “we’re back, better than ever and already looking forward to next year’s show”.