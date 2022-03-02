Bain Triail Aisti! Seachtain na Gaeilge now underway

Seachtain na Gaeilge, the annual nationwide celebration of the Irish language, is now underway. The festival lasts for an extra long ‘seachtain’, from March 1 to 17.

Seachtain na Gaeilge was first held in 1902 and groups around the world will be celebrating 120 years of the festival this year. #SnaG22 will continue the tradition of celebrating the Irish language and this year it’s asking people to make taking part in the festival their new tradition from 2022 onwards.

This year’s ambassadors for #SnaG22 are renowned international rugby player Sene Naoupu; RTÉ radio presenter Cormac Ó hEadhra and TikTok star Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin or @KerryCowboy as he is better known.

Conchubhair Mac Lochlainn, Chair of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia says: “It’s great to be back in action at Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia events again after two years of the pandemic. We thank the crowds who came to the launch on Saturday and who will be attending events during the festival. They are a great inspiration to us all.”

Orlaith Nic Ghearailt, Manager of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia said: “From sea swimming to wine testing, cycle tours to astronomy shows as Gaeilge, events for all interests will be organised by groups throughout the festival. This year is a great opportunity for people to make a new tradition of taking part in Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia as we celebrate 120 years of the festival.”

Further information on the festival’s events can be found on PEIG.ie.