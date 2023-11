It’s been a record-breaking year for Ademar O’Connor who recently completed the fiddle ‘Grand Slam’ by adding the Fiddler of Dooney to the three major trophies already in his cabinet.

Ademar, who teaches for Ballynacargy CCÉ, claimed the Fiddler of London in April and followed it up by winning the Senior Fiddle competition at the the All-Ireland Fleadh in August.