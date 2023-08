Deceased banjo instructor Noel Kilkenny from Mayo was commemorated at the Big Banjo Bash in Mullingar last Friday, 11 August, on Dominic Square in the presence of his family members.

More than 100 banjo players took part in the event, playing tunes for over a half-hour, and were led by RTÉ’s Kieran Hanrahan and Fleadh Executive Chairperson, Joe Connaire.