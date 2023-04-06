Big week for Westmeath underage GAA teams

By Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath Senior football and hurling teams completed their Allianz National League campaigns the weekend before last.

The Senior players in both codes are now back with their clubs competing in their All-County League games, and taking a short break from their tough inter county training schedules which will resume in a couple of weeks before the Leinster Championships begin in both codes.

However, the past week and this week coming up sees many of the Westmeath underage teams in championship action.

The Westmeath Under 20 footballers, U20 hurlers, minor hurlers and minor footballers are all in action this coming week.