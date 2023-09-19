Bracken’s Butchers go global

Bracken’s butchers recently launched their new ordering system where customers can avail of click and connect as well as delivery services.

“It’s for customer convenience and to keep up with our competitors,” Seámus Bracken, proprietor of Bracken’s Butchers, told Topic.

“Everybody’s online and everybody wants convenience and maybe everyone is looking at ways of getting their stuff to their houses without having to drive.”

The butchers will continue to take orders over the counter, but this is a need that Séamus is happy to fill for people in the Mullingar area.

“Just phone your order in and we’ll have it ready. If you want a delivery, it can be delivered at a small charge to cover our costs.”

The shop’s location and the nearby car park will also make it easier for customers picking up their produce.

“It’s convenient to get to, you don’t have to go through the town. The car park here is great. You just pull up and go.”

The Kinnegad man who now calls Mullingar home has enjoyed great success over the years. He has done this by supplying high quality, locally-sourced products delivered with his charismatic and friendly nature.

Click and collect and delivery is the latest step for the business which was set up in 1990 on the Clonmore road. The butchers relocated to the Lynn road in recent years.

“We’ve had the busiest period of our 33 years in the last 5 years since we moved over to this side,” said Séamus.

The new shop is part of a small community of businesses including O’Brien’s Centra.

“O’Brien’s are a very good family to be involved with, we all get on very well. One helps the other.”

As the engines are revving up to deliver the finest quality meat products to the people in the N91 area, Séamus and his team are continuing to drive the business on.

“Our business is going well, we just have to keep our foot on the accelerator all the time.”