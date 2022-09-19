Bressie to help lauanch new RTÉjr radio series for children

By Claire Corrigan

Blizzards’ frontman and mental health advocate, Mullingar man Bressie is set to take part in RTÉjr’s new radio series, The Kids Are All Right!, a show that’s all about children’s health, happiness and wellness.

Michelle and her puppet co-presenters, Buster and Buddy, are on a mission to help kids feel great and live happy, and in the first episode of the series, they will chat with musician, children’s author, podcaster and mindfulness expert, Niall Breslin aka Bressie, about what mental health really means and how mindfulness can help us to stay well.

Bressie explains that mental health is how we feel and think; it’s our emotions and feelings that can’t really be seen, but which affect us every day.