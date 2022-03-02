Burke touted as future Fine Gael leader

Mullinagr TD Peter Burke could be a future leader of Fine Gael, according to a report on Monday of this week.

Deputy Burke, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has been a leading figure during different stages of the current government and much of his media performances have won applause.

It is now believed that many of the Fine Gael TDs and Senators have a desire to see Deputy Burke at the Cabinet table when the reshuffle takes place later this year.

During a visit to Mullingar at the end of 2021, Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, TD, described Deputy Burke as “a very competent performer”.