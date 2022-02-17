The Midlands is not short of businesses that provide valuable products, supplies and services for all of us and we usually can find what we need in our own surroundings.

This is also the case for business to business supplies and services. Sticking to the #shoplocal logo, the Midlands offer a wide range of businesses catering and supplying other businesses with their expert services and products, the majority of them covering the entire Leinster area as well as nationwide.

In this Business to Business feature, we bring you just some of the excellent companies to consider for your business needs and requirements, whether it’s janitorial hygiene services and supplies, Insurance coverage for all your company needs, facilities management or fire prevention requirements for your business, we hope you find what you’re looking for within these few pages, or indeed elsewhere throughout our newspaper.

Midland Fire Prevention

Midland Fire Prevention have been keeping businesses well protected for forty years in the field of fire protection, supplying, installing and maintaining quality fire extinguishing equipment at very competitive rates. All extinguishers are kite marked to I.S.EN3 and come with a five year manufacturing warranty. Midlands Fire Prevention also offer smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, hose reels, fire warden training, and other ancillary equipment to ensure your business premises and products are adequately protected from fire. Give the team a call today on 086 822 5384 or email: midlandfire@eircom.net

Supplying to Businesses Worldwide

If you’re looking to supply businesses further afield, consider getting in touch with Enterprise Ireland, who maintain a Company Profile Directory of Irish suppliers in various markets. Across the world and across business sectors, Irish companies are key suppliers of innovative products and services. Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.

Likewise, the IDA in Ireland may also be able to put you in touch with foreign companies investing in Ireland, that may just be looking for a service you provide.

Sourcing Suppliers For Your Business

Gone are the days of picking up the yellow pages to source a supplier for your business; we’re all more likely to “Google” our requirements nowadays, and the Google feedback doesn’t always give you the results that are best suited to your needs. One of your first ports of call should be your local Chamber of Commerce Office, who more than likely will be happy to help you source companies best suited to your needs.

Your local enterprise office (LEO) is also a good source of help and may connect you with just the right business for your needs.

Power Washing Ireland Ltd

Power Washing Ireland Ltd are a nationwide service that offers 30 years experience in their field of work, offering pressure wash facilities for driveways, patios, gutters, concrete, roof cleaning, forecourts, showrooms and cobblelock to mention a few. The power-wash team operate self contained units and require no input (not even water) from the customer at any stage of the work. They can reach heights of 54 metres on their truck mounted lifts meaning power-washing roofs and other high areas is never an issue, keeping health and safety a priority at all times. Perhaps it’s time to consider giving your business premises a spring clean; contact Powerwashing Ireland in Mullingar, on 044 939 0890.

Consider Topic Media Print For All Your Business Printing Needs

Topic doesn’t just print newspapers!

We print a wide range of magazines, books, calendars, visiting cards, posters, and much more. Our in-house design team are skilled graphic designers who afford you the patience and expertise you require to get your print requirements just as you want them.

We are local, approachable and offer first class customer service as well as after sales service.

Drop into our office at No. 6, Dominick Street, Mullingar any working day and ask for a quote for your printing needs, or call us on 044 934 8868.

Abbey Murphy Insurances

Founded in 1983, Abbey Murphy Insurance is an independent innovative insurance broker that has established a solid reputation within the Midlands region as a major supplier of personal and commercial insurance and life assurance. They offer competitive insurance products for both large and small risks, for individuals, small businesses or commercial clients. Abbey Murphy Insurance tailors each insurance package so that it best meets your needs for maximum coverage. In today’s fast paced world, there is plenty that can go wrong and knowing you are fully insured against all eventualities affords you a certain peace of mind. Located on 14 Dominick Street, Mullingar, visit or give Abbey Murphy Insurance a ring 044 933 3066 for all your commercial (or personal) insurance needs. You can also email them at: info@abbeymurphy.ie .

D&N Group

D&N Group are Mechanical and Electrical Contractors, located in Mullingar that specialise in complete commercial, industrial and domestic fit outs, facilities management and property maintenance. Founded by Eddie Doyle and Brian Nugent in 2006, D&N Group guarantee high quality services for a price you can afford.

The experts in D&N Group also carry out complete home refurbishments, extensions, power washing and cleaning services. They have a variety of skilled tradesmen ready to take on any project and offer professional services in every sector they cover. So whether it’s perspex screens, facilities or property management, construction work or electrical service work you’d like to have for your business, contact D & N Group today on 044 937 6730.

Canore Ltd.

Founded in 1987 by Managing Director Oliver Foley, Canore Limited is a wholly Irish, family-run business based in Mullingar, catering to the Leinster province. Canore is a multi faceted business and is recognised as a major player in the Irish hygiene market. Offering Janitorial Hygiene Services and Supplies, Canore’s high standards of customer service has enabled it to grow and thrive, despite very challenging market conditions. Canore also offer pest control solutions and deliver professional specialised services to all market sectors, including food manufacturing, catering, hospitality, retail, creches and schools to mention a few. Canore offer a wide range of hygiene solutions, including but not limited to providing floor mat solutions, washroom dispensers, waste management, sanitary disposal and contract cleaning. Give Oliver and his team a ring today on 044 934 9444 and let the Canore professionals take care of all your hygiene and janitorial services.