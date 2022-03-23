Call for Mullingar to “look its best” before Fleadh

With thousands to descend on the town for Fleadh Cheoil and Westmeath Bachelor Festival during a “special year”, Cllr Bill Collentine (FF) wants to ensure Mullingar looks its best for the occasions and called on the District to increase the locations for summer flowers baskets – for example, at Joe Dolan bridge and other suitable locations.

The official response stated there are currently 80 hanging baskets and 15 large pole mounted planters to plant and maintain in the Mullingar town centre and due to associated servicing costs, there are no plans to install additional hanging baskets outside of the core town centre area.