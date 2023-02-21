Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Call for volunteers to help with Mullingar parade

By Topic.ie

Fancy helping out with the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Mullingar? Well, here’s your chance to step forward.

As the town finalises plans for the St Patrick’s Day festival for the weekend of 16-18 March, 2023, there is a need for as many volunteers as possible to come forward to make the weekend a great experience for locals and visitors alike.

With 5,000 people expected to visit Mullingar for the festival, any assistance you can give, even if it’s just for a few hours that weekend, will be greatly appreciated by the organisers.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Rochfortbridge property has all the amenities you need and more

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers