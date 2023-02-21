Call for volunteers to help with Mullingar parade

Fancy helping out with the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Mullingar? Well, here’s your chance to step forward.

As the town finalises plans for the St Patrick’s Day festival for the weekend of 16-18 March, 2023, there is a need for as many volunteers as possible to come forward to make the weekend a great experience for locals and visitors alike.

With 5,000 people expected to visit Mullingar for the festival, any assistance you can give, even if it’s just for a few hours that weekend, will be greatly appreciated by the organisers.