Thursday, September 7, 2023
Caredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar

By Ciaran Brennan

Private healthcare company Caredoc took over MIDOC services in Mullingar, Lonread_moregford and Tullamore on Monday, 28 August after months of uncertainty.

 

