Caredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar By Ciaran Brennan 6 September 2023 Private healthcare company Caredoc took over MIDOC services in Mullingar, Longford and Tullamore on Monday, 28 August after months of uncertainty. TagsCaredocHSEMed DocMIDOCNews Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleWCP open day has an ‘option for all’Next articleUnder-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices You may have missed... Under-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices 7 September 2023 WCP open day has an ‘option for all’ 6 September 2023 MIT Mullingar presents: Quantum Computing 5 September 2023 The Fleadh Effect: Festival causes surge in traditional Irish music interest... 2 September 2023 Mullingar weightlifter calls for State funding ahead of World Championships 1 September 2023 New Mullingar/Athlone bus route is just the ticket, agree first guests 30 August 2023