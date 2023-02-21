Castletown-Geoghegan Hurling Club celebrate a successful 2022 By Topic.ie 21 February 2023 Castletown-Geoghegan Hurling Club celebrated a very successful 2022 when they held their Dinner Dance on Friday last, 17 February 2023, in the Bloomfield House Hotel. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleRochfortbridge property has all the amenities you need and more You may have missed... Mullingar town bus service: 14,000 people to be within 400m of... 21 February 2023 Minister Burke’s office request Papal audience 21 February 2023 Future of town’s parking spaces still a divisive issue 21 February 2023 Obituary – Patricia Garry was a fine tailor and a great... 21 February 2023 Wheels in motion for new Mullingar pool 21 February 2023 New exhibition tells 50-year story of Ireland in the EU 21 February 2023