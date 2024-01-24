Catholic Schools Week underway in Mullingar

Bishop Tom Deenihan celebrated a special Mass to mark the launch of Catholic Schools Week, nationally and locally, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, on Monday, 22 January at which students, teachers and management of the three Catholic post-primary schools in the town were present:- Saint Finian’s, a co-educational school under the Patronage of the Bishop, Saint Mary’s, a boys post-primary school under the Patronage of Edmund Rice Schools Trust and Loreto Girls Post Primary School under the Patronage of the Loreto Schools Trust.

The theme of Catholic Schools Week this year is Catholic Schools: Communities of Service. In his introductory remarks the Bishop said it’s a week when the work of Catholic schools is respected and celebrated, particularly through their service to the local community and to society as a whole. “Service is important when we talk about schools in the context of providing a service and education to all members of the community.

“Service to the community, to beyond oneself is coming under much pressure in the times we’re living in. We can become self-centred, somewhat narcissistic and what happens beside us, outside ourselves, has little impact or influence on what we do. It’s evidenced in politics, society, and relationship.” The Christian calling is always one of service, Bishop Deenihan added, quoting Matthew’s Gospel “insofar as you did it to the least of these, you did it to me”.