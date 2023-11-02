Clann Braonain minor hurling and football teams of 1963 celebrate 60th anniversary

Saturday night, 14 October 2023, was a night of celebration for the members of Clann Braonain minor hurling and football teams of 1963.

That year the club which served the Rochfortbridge, Tyrrellspass, Gainstown and Dalystown areas recorded famous victories. In winning the two County titles they became the only club to do so. A record still unequalled in Westmeath.

The clubs founding fathers were Sean O’Riordain (Rochfortbridge NS) Frank McEntaggart (Dalystown NS) and Eamon Moynihan (Gainstown NS). Their aim was to promote Gaelic Games in the Fartulla area.