Club Focus: Enduring spirit of Castlepollard Hurling Club is to be admired

Certainly, one of the most outstanding GAA clubs in Westmeath over the decades has been the Castlepollard Hurling Club and they have a long and proud tradition, dating back to their formation in 1899.

The origins of one of Westmeath’s oldest clubs can be attributed to Patrick Corcoran, a young 18-year-old from the Tipperary-Offaly border, who introduced the game of hurling to the young people of the area, slightly bemused that the game was not prominent there at that particular time. The rest is history – Castlepollard grew and grew, becoming one of Westmeath’s most successful hurling clubs.

With 14 Senior Hurling titles to their credit, Castlepollard are third in the pecking order behind Clonkill and Brownstown, but will of course be determined to add to their impressive list of honours in future years.

Of course success is not just measured in trophies and titles, it is also to the club’s immense credit that young people’s love of the great game has been nurtured and that so many have grown into great men over the decades because of their involvement with Castlepollard Hurling