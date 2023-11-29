Convenient Living in the heart of Kinnegad

3 Clós An Blínn

Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, N91WY68

Asking Price: €165,000

2 Bedroom – 2 Bath – Ground-Floor Apartment

An attractive 2-bedroom ground-floor apartment is making waves in Kinnegad town centre. Clos an Blinn boasts an impressive B3 energy rating and stands out for its noteworthy features, notwithstanding the welcoming and stately arched red doors.

Impeccable Design and Features

Walls have been expertly pumped for additional insulation, ensuring a cosy atmosphere throughout the year. High-quality floor tiles grace the spacious living room, where double doors connect to the well-appointed kitchen.

Functional Open-Plan Living

The open-plan design creates an inviting ambience, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The living room, generously sized at 5.89m x 4.61m, offers ample space for various furniture arrangements and an on-trend parquet flooring design. The kitchen, with fitted units at eye and floor level, features tiled splashbacks, combining functionality with aesthetics (Kitchen: 2.86m x 2.41m).

Comfortable Bedrooms and Stylish Bathrooms

The accommodation comprises two double bedrooms. The primary bedroom (3.75m x 3.38m) includes fitted wardrobes and an ensuite (2.40m x 0.88m) with a shower, w/c, and whb, all tiled. The second bedroom (4.13m x 3.43m) boasts high-quality flooring. The main bathroom (3.40m x 2.26m) is beautifully tiled and features a bath, w/c, whb, and an electric shower.

Convenience at Your Doorstep

Clos an Blinn’s prime location ensures easy access to shops, schools, churches, supermarkets, and a nearby bus stop with hourly services to Dublin, making it an ideal residence for those seeking convenience and connectivity.

Additional Highlights:

• Less than an hour’s commute to Dublin.

• Immaculately presented with a ‘Turn-Key’ specification.

• Ample parking at the rear.

• Double-glazed PVC windows throughout.

Contact John Coyne Estates today on 044 9362500 to book your viewing slot right away. For additional information and images, click here.