Cooney hoping footballers continue to progress

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath football manager Jack Cooney is looking for a big performance from his side when they face rivals Meath in Navan in the opening round of the Allianz Football League Division 2 game this Sunday afternoon.

“It would be great to win on Sunday,” said Jack. “Overall we are looking for a big performance and we will have to see where that takes us. It will probably take a couple of games in the league for each county to find out where they are. We have very limited time with such a short season this year,” said Cooney, whose side will face Mayo and Down in their other league games, before facing Laois in the championship.