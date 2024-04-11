Coralstown/Kinnegad LGFA to host Tractor Run, Intercultural Day

Coralstown/Kinnegad LGFA are to host a Tractor Run and Intercultural Day next Saturday, 13 April.

TRACTOR RUN

Registration for the Tractor Run begins at 2pm, with tractors set to depart from the GAA pitch at 2pm. Cost of entry per tractor is €25, with all tractors registered to be entered into a draw.

INTERCULTURAL DAY

Following the Tractor Run, an Intercultural Day will take place at 4pm in the Clubhouse. Attendees can expect a host of different foods and music. Anyone willing to help by providing a traditional dish of playing a traditional instrument, please contact 086 342 6918

Saturday’s events are part of the Lidl One Good Club initiative. Coralstown/Kinnegad LGFA are the chosen club for Westmeath.