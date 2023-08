At July’s full Westmeath County Council meeting, a proposal was put forward by Cllr Hazel Smyth, as Chair of the Planning and Transport Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), that the ‘rational use of pesticide policy’ be adopted by Westmeath County Council.

Following some discussion, this was successfully adopted at this meeting. This had been preceded by approval of the members of the Planning and Transport SPC, with no further comment from the Environment SPC.