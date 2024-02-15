Council issues zero fines under dangerous dogs legislation

A Westmeath councillor is concerned that the local authority has failed to issue dangerous dog related fines since 2020. No fines have been issued by Westmeath County Council since 2020 for dog owners of restricted breeds, who are seen with their dogs unmuzzled or not on a leash. This is despite reported dog attacks increasing nationally. Westmeath County Council is one of five councils that failed to issue a penalty for dog owners caught breaking the law. The other councils being Cavan, Clare, Longford and Galway City.

In November 2023, on-the-spot fines for more ­serious ­offences under the Control of Dogs Act increased from €100 to €300.