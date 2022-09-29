Councillors unite to reject proposed 10% property tax hike

Westmeath Councillors have turned down a proposal to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) by 10%, citing the cost-of-living burden on households.

The proposal was brought forward at last week’s monthly County Council meeting by Head of Finance, Jimmy Dalton in a bid to secure funds for 2023 to “maintain current local authority supports” and invest in the development of the county.

It would have seen a standard increase of 10% across all LPT rates, generating an additional €617,000 of funding to WCC, however most councillors were opposed to this increase and a decision was made to keep rates as they were.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Aengus O’Rourke said he was firmly against any additional burden placed on households and proposed a motion to leave the tax rates “as is”.