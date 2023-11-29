Council’s annual budget set to rise to €108.5m

With housing a major issue with the public, Westmeath County Council, at its annual Budget meeting on Monday, outlined ambitious proposals for major expenditure in the county on this area between now and the end of 2026.

CEO Pat Gallagher and Head of Finance Jimmy Dalton said the Council planned to spend E16.5m in that time and, in so doing, draw down funding of E342m from the Government to give a pot of E358.5m to spend on general housing provision and retrofitting as part of a three-year capital programme.

This would involve buying sites under the Croi Conaithe scheme, building affordable housing, buying houses, constructing social houses, putting in housing infrastructure, maintenance, home grants, homelessness and having traveller specific accommodation.

It was outlined that an issue with such proposals is having the capacity to build at a high level in the county at the moment, as councillors expressed their support for the overall proposal through their annual Budget.