Country escape with a modern and contemporary twist

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached residence

Coralstown, Mullingar

Asking price: €350,000

Built circa 1979, this home has been lovingly maintained with wonderful landscaped gardens to the front and rear making it the crowning glory of this home, where an avid gardener has spent many industrious hours, all set on approx. 1.75-acre site with two driveways. Superbly located approx. 1.5km to N4 Motorway, 0.5km to Coralstown primary schools and approximately 5km to Killucan/Rathwire for primary and post primary education. Mullingar is approximately 12km with excellent train and bus services to and from Dublin daily.

Accommodation

The accommodation briefly comprises of a welcoming main entrance hallway which leads to all the living accommodation. The cosy sitting room is to the front with solid fuel stove and timber flooring. The recently fully fitted kitchen/dining room has dual aspect to the side and rear gardens. There are three double bedrooms all with built in wardrobes. The family bathroom is beautifully tiled with WC, wash hand basin and shower cubicle. There is also a utility room off the kitchen.

The exterior of this home is equally as well maintained as the interior with landscaped gardens front and rear, containing a selection of mature trees and shrubberies, there is also a pond and block-built sheds with power supply.

Nestled within a short distance of Mullingar, Killucan and Kinnegad one is spoilt for choice for everyday living, socialising and education and sports facilities.

Early viewing on this home is highly recommended. For more information, contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 937 9988 or 044 934 0000.

