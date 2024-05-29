Critical St Loman’s Hospital report a ‘big concern’

By Diarmuid Sherry

The number of high-risk level compliancy failures cited in a new assessment report on St Loman’s Hospital, Mullingar is a cause for “big concern”, according to one public representative. A report from the Mental Health Commission (MHC) on the Mullingar Hospital, which was released last Friday, 24 May, concluded that the clinic complied with just 64% of categories – a drop on the 89% compliance figure five years ago.

The report scored St Loman’s the lowest out of the six hospital reports it published on the same day. Along with St Loman’s, assessment reports were carried out on St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Letterkenny University Hospital; Tallaght University Hospital; Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit, Kerry and Mercy University Hospital, Cork.