Cullion GAA fundraiser proving very popular

If you are stuck at home, bored with the restrictions, and looking for something to do, then why not get active, staying within 5km of your home and help raise funds for a local Mullingar GAA Club.

Cullion Hurling and Camogie Club have arranged a fundraiser in aid of their underage teams, entitled ‘Clock up the K’s for Cullion’.

As Emma Broughan, a talented camogie player with Cullion, explained: “We are trying to raise much needed funds for our underage development, so we are hoping people can get out and exercise and then donate to our fundraiser, which is on GoFundMe.

We are asking men, women and younger members to get out and run or walk or cycle or even swim 5K and then please donate what you can. You can do so on the GoFundMe page and follow the link on the Cullion Hurling and Camogie Facebook pages – https://gofund.me/80973ad3

We are also asking you to post your pictures when you are out walking etc to our event page and then you will be entered into a draw for some fabulous spot prizes”.

The event has been up and running since the weekend and will continue until the end of the month. There has been a great response to fundraiser so far with many club members getting out and about.