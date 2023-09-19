Culture Night: Series of events taking place throughout Westmeath this Friday By Ciaran Brennan 19 September 2023 Teresa Doyle in her workshop A tapestry of exhibitions, performances, workshops, concerts, drama and food will take over Westmeath this Culture Night, Friday, 22 September. TagsCulture NightNewsWestmeath Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleBracken’s Butchers go globalNext articleLargest career expo in the Midlands takes places this Satuday You may have missed... Largest career expo in the Midlands takes places this Satuday 19 September 2023 Bracken’s Butchers go global 19 September 2023 Mullingar journalist lands co-presenter role on Six One News 15 September 2023 Westmeath Bachelor Festival enjoys great weather and big crowds 14 September 2023 Mergon founder to retire after 42 years 13 September 2023 Enoch Burke jailed for a second time 13 September 2023