By Paul O’Donovan

St Colmcille’s Gainstown cruised to victory over a gallant and game St Etchen’s Kinnegad in this very one-sided Girls Division 1 football final played at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Wednesday of last week, 22 May.

St Colmcille’s Gainstown produced a great display of open attacking fluent football and on the day a battling St Etchen’s side simply had no answer to the scoring potential of the Mullingar side.