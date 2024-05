By Paul O’Donovan

Kilcleagh National School, Castledaly finished this final very strong to overcome a battling Dalystown NS by three points and win the Boys Football Division 5 title, in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, last Wednesday afternoon, 22 May.

After a very tense and close first half the sides finished level at 2-3 each. Dalystown NS then moved into the lead when they scored three points but Kilcleagh produced a storming finish scoring 2-3 in ten minutes to move six points ahead.