Cumann na mBunscol: Powerful display sees Holy Family win Division 3 hurling title

By Jason Keelan

Despite the best efforts in the second period from The Downs NS, it was a powerful Holy Family side who took home the Westmeath Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Division 3 title back up the Ardmore Road in Mullingar following the final game of the Monday National School finals played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Monday 20 May.

Both sides brought great entertainment to the well-attended late-evening game as two exemplary individual performances (one from either side) made this contest a real ding-dong battle at times.