By Paul O’Donovan

Holy Family Primary School Mullingar proved far too strong for a gallant Scoil Mhuire Loughegar in this Girls Division 2 football 11-a-side final played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Wednesday afternoon last, 22 May.

Playing a lovely brand of open, attacking football, Holy Family opened up a commanding lead of 4-3 to 0-1 by the end of the first half.