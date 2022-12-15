D-Day for Delvin: Jimmy O’Grady’s side determined to go one step further

By Paul O’Donovan

When it comes to big matches and All-Ireland Club finals, Delvin is not a name that automatically springs to mind.

The Delvin hurlers or footballers have not enjoyed much success outside of their home County of Westmeath.

However, on Sunday next, the Delvin Camogie team, fresh from their victory in the Leinster Club final, can bring home a historic All-Ireland title for the club when they take on Cavan and Ulster champions Lacken in the All-Ireland Junior B Club Camogie final which will be played at Ashbourne GAA grounds in Co. Meath (2pm).