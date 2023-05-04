Darkness Into Light takes place in Mullingar on Saturday

Final preparations are being made to this weekend’s Darkness Into Light event in Mullingar, the annual fundraising event to assist with funding for suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Taking place on Saturday, 6 May, participants will depart from St Loman’s GAA grounds at 4.15am. The route will continue to Mullingar Town Park (Millmount Road entrance), Austin Friars exit of Mullingar Town Park and return to St Loman’s GAA grounds.

Participants are invited to carry flameless candles along the 4.3km walk.

As this year’s Mullingar event was late to register, it is not listed as an official walk on the Pieta House website, however participants are encouraged to donate the registration fee of €26 on the Pieta House website www.darknessintolight.ie. Merchandise can also be purchased on pieta-house.myshopify.com

Each year, Darkness Into Light provides an opportunity for communities to come together and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide. The Mullingar event is organised by Mullingar Chamber of Commerce and Mullingar Tidy Towns and supported by Mullingar Gardaí, Westmeath Civil Defence and Mullingar Community First Responders.

Buckley’s SuperValu have kindly donated funds to allow the purchase of lights for Mullingar Town Park.

Ahead of this Saturday’s event, Aisling Coleman from Mullingar Chamber of Commerce, spoke of the importance of having the event in the town.

“We felt it was important that Mullingar held a Darkness into Light Walk in 2023. Darkness Into Light walk is a powerful show of hope and support for anyone contemplating or affected by suicide. We are a new committee this year and we hope to bring something different to this year’s DIL Walk.”

Participants are asked to tag #DILMULLINGAR in any of their social media posts. If you are in a position to volunteer as a steward, please email Aisling at aisling.coleman@ mullingarchamber.ie