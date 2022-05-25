Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Das ist wunderbar! St. Finian’s win German Debating competition

By Admin
CHAMPIONS: (l-r) Ms Esther Beggan, Johanna Naughton, Maya Kamboj (captain), Rachel Holmes, Enda Keating and Ms Kathy Jameson.

Mullingar’s St Finian’s College are the 2022 All-Ireland winners of the Schools German Debating Competition, sponsored by Siemens.

Competing last week in the final in DCU Alpha in Glasnevin against Tempelogue College, St Finian’s once again proved they are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to arguing their case in German.

They defeated the motion that ‘Mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations should be introduced in Ireland’.

The competition, which began in October, throws many topics at the students and requires demanding work throughout the year as the rounds progress.

The four students on the team – Johanna Naughton, Maya Kamboj (captain), Rachel Holmes and Enda Keating ­– are studying for the Leaving Cert exams in June, so it was especially daunting given their workload.

