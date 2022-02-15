Date For Your Diary – Open Day At Swaine Agri In Rhode

All roads lead to Ballyheashill, Rhode, Co. Offaly on Saturday, 26 February 2022, when Swaine Agri will host their open day. This promises to be a great day out for all the family and you even have a chance to win prizes on the day.

Swaine Agri, have been serving the farming community from their base in Ballyheashill, Rhode, Co. Offaly for thirty years, with professional experience in tractor sales, tractor spares, and tractor parts. They pride themselves in offering excellent quality of both new and used machinery as well as first class customer service. Liam Swaine has grown the business based on his philosophy that farming can be hard and inevitably things will go wrong, but with the right team available when they do, you can get back to the business of farming as quickly as possible. Swaine Agri are main dealers for Valtra tractors, Krone Grass machinery, Amazone fertiliser and tillage equipment and Abbey Machinery for the Midlands. They offer onsite servicing and repairs from their fully equipped service vehicles and a tractor delivery and recovery service. Equipped with an electronic dynamo-meter, the team at Swaine Agri can closely monitor engine performance and PTO hp. Full diagnostic and servicing facilities for air conditioning systems is just another service the team at Swaine Agri offer their customers.

Open Day – 26 February 2022

Swaine Agri’s Open Day on Saturday, 26 February will offer you the chance to see the full range of machinery in stock as well as some live demos. Gates will be open from 10am to 6pm and you won’t go hungry as hot food is available throughout the day!

On top of all this, Swaine Agri are giving all those that attend the chance to win some fabulous prices in a free prize draw in the afternoon, so make sure to stick around for the draw. Prizes will include tractor hire for a month, Valtra service kits, Workwear from Krone, Amazone and Abbey Machinery as well as great fun and prizes for the kids – so be sure to bring them along for a great day out.

There’s also another opportunity of being the lucky winner of a trip to the Valtra factory in Finland so be sure to ask one of the friendly Swaine staff about that.

There’s no better way to spend a Saturday – all roads lead to Swaine’s (eircode: R35 HC97)!