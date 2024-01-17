Friday, January 19, 2024
Defeat but historic day for Coláiste Mhuire in Vinny Murray Cup debut

By Topic.ie
Jake Green of Coláiste Mhuire breaks past his Coláiste Chill Mhaintain opponents during the Vinny Murray Cup match.

Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar may have lost this rugby game played in Terenure RFC grounds, Dublin, last Wednesday, but the occasion itself – the first time the Mullingar school have ever played in the Vinny Murray Senior Cup – was a massive step forward for rugby in the school and the Mullingar area.

Coláiste Mhuire, Mull­ingar have only been playing rugby for the past two years. Last year they played in a Development League. This year, under the guidance of coach Robert Blighe, they played competitive rugby for the first time and competed in the Vinny Murray Cup.

