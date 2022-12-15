Delegates hear that inter-county teams’ costs have soared beyond €1m mark

By Paul O’Donovan

“At what stage does anyone put a stop to this runaway train?” …that was the question posed by Mullingar Shamrocks delegate Barry Kelly at last week’s Westmeath GAA Convention in relation to the spending by Westmeath GAA on their inter county teams for 2022.

For the first time ever Westmeath GAA spent more than €1m on their inter county teams and Kelly, a former All-Ireland Final referee, was concerned about the situation.

Kelly wanted it made clear that the point he was making was more of an observation than a question and that he wasn’t pointing a finger of blame at anyone, noting the incredible hard work that all the Westmeath GAA Executives do, which is a thankless task.