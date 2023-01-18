Delvin home is ready for immediate occupation

Ballyhealy Road, Castletown, Delvin

Asking Price €309,950

This deceptively spacious four-bed, two reception, two-bathroom family home, located in the north east of the Westmeath countryside, is presented to the open market, ready for immediate occupation.

This property, built around the year 2,000, is nestled on and approx half-acre site of mature gardens. The 134sq.m bungalow with a C3 energy rating, is the perfect home, with large mature gardens to the front and rear, a hardcore driveway to the front, a concrete yard to the rear, as well as a large block-built garage on site.

Located within walking distance, just 0.5km from Delvin, and 20 minutes from Mullingar, this family home offers easy access to the capital city and Dublin Airport (50 mins), and is no more than 15 minutes drive away from most neighbouring towns, including Kells, the M3 and N4 motorway, Athboy, Castlepollard and Clonmellon.

It is worth noting that Delvin town has all amenities, both social and essential, including a primary school, crèche, credit union, post office, Church, local shops, pubs and GAA clubs.

The accommodation briefly comprises a welcoming main entrance hallway which leads to all the accommodation. A PVC door with glass panels to either side secures the front of the house. Indoors, features such as tiled flooring, coving, a shelved hot-press with immersion and stira stairs to the attic add to the practical layout and comfort.

The spacious sitting room has a front aspect, with a solid fuel fireplace and ornate timber surround.

The kitchen/dining room has a triple aspect with fitted wall and floor units offering ample storage space, tiled flooring and a solid fuel stove.

The utility room, located just off the kitchen, has fitted units and an access door to the rear of the property, offering privacy and light.

This bungalow has four double bedrooms, all with lino floor covering. The master contains a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, which is fully tiled.

The main family bathroom has tiled flooring and contains a three-piece suite with a Mira shower unit over the bath and built-in storage unit.

Included in the sale are the washing machine, dishwasher, fridge, most of the curtains, light fittings as well as fixture and fittings.

The exterior of this home is equally as well maintained as the interior. The gardens are mainly in lawn with mature hedging along a concrete back yard. A detached block-built garage with an extra storage room houses practical toilet facilities and a power supply.

Viewing of this home is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 934 0000 today to book your viewing slot.