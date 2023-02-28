Derry sink Westmeath with strong second half finish

By Jason Keelan

Five points from Megan Dowdall was not enough as Westmeath camogie team succumbed to a more resurgent second-half Derry in breezy conditions last Saturday afternoon.

The first part of the double-billed ‘Westmeath Women’s Weekend’ in TEG Cusack Park did not get off to the desired start for most of the smaller-than-anticipated crowd, as Derry made the 400km round trip north having cemented their place at the head of Division 2A.

Westmeath’s powerful forward, Amelia Shaw, named in the starting lineup, was ruled out through illness before the game, leaving Louise O’Connor to stand up to the plate (to her credit, she was very determined).