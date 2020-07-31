Despite fire and Covid-19, Dominik’s say: “We’re open next week”

After a disastrous three months’ closure for eateries all over the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown, two Mullingar restauranteurs were dealt a second severe blow on Saturday morning last just weeks after reopening, when their kitchen caught fire and forced them to close again.

However, the plucky young local couple, who have been running a very successful business in Dominick Street for the past decade, and were very happy to be back in business, haven’t allowed Saturday’s fire to dishearten them, and are determined to open their doors again as rapidly as possible.